4 men indicted in killing of pregnant woman during robbery

A grand jury has indicted four men in the killing of a pregnant woman who was hit by a stray bullet during a robbery. Media outlets report 22-year-old Maryiah Coleman was walking her dog at night outside her Lexington apartment last Sept.

