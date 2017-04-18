4 men indicted in killing of pregnant woman during robbery
A grand jury has indicted four men in the killing of a pregnant woman who was hit by a stray bullet during a robbery. Media outlets report 22-year-old Maryiah Coleman was walking her dog at night outside her Lexington apartment last Sept.
