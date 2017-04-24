3 arrested on drug charges at Kentuck...

3 arrested on drug charges at Kentucky airport

36 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Three men have been arrested on charges of conspiring to bring 80 bricks of cocaine and 40 pounds of methamphetamine from California to Kentucky. News outlets report that the men were arrested Friday after authorities in Van Nuys, California, and Orlando, Florida, alerted Homeland Security agents that a bulk shipment of drugs would be flown into Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

