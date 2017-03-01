WILN/Panama City Adds Jenn Ryan To Mornings

It's official, WILN /Panama City, has tapped Jenn Ryan for a new morning show beginning March 27. She will join Jimmy Phillips , formerly with Mandy in the Morning who recently departed for Lexington, KY. Jenn has been a co-host with some great morning shows in large markets across the US, including, most recently at KCJK in Kansas City, WKDD in Akron, and KBKO in Bakersfield, and she worked the mid-day shifts at KCHZ and KLLY , and she will be stepping up to the big chair , creating a completely new show from the ground up for Island 106.

