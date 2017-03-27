Williams named Fasig-Tipton Australasian Representative
"It is a privilege to now be associated with such a prestigious company like Fasig-Tipton, a company for which I have always had the utmost respect," said Williams. "I look forward to promoting the Fasig-Tipton brand in Australia and New Zealand, as well as assisting Australasian clients at Saratoga in August and at the November Breeding Stock Sale in Lexington."
