Watch Live | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 73-67 comeback win over Vanderbilt
According to Louisville Metro Police, the crash occurred just after 10 a.m., near the intersection of Outer Loop and Air Commerce Drive, just east of Grade Lane. According to Louisville Metro Police, the crash occurred just after 10 a.m., near the intersection of Outer Loop and Air Commerce Drive, just east of Grade Lane.
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|im so bored
|51 min
|RDKing
|71
|UK Hospital Collections (Mar '16)
|54 min
|Help
|42
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Mutant-cucumber
|8,571
|Robert "Rob" Harris
|2 hr
|Pleasure
|4
|LAN parties and Gaming clubs / events (Feb '13)
|2 hr
|dgollahon
|5
|how is vip?
|4 hr
|sad
|6
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|RDC Cadiz KY
|159,729
