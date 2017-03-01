Visiting Writers Series at ASU to res...

Visiting Writers Series at ASU to resume for spring

Wednesday

The spring portion of the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series will spring into action with a lineup of leading writers at Appalachian State University. Fans of poetry and fiction will have opportunities to experience how the work of these writers are defying stereotypes about Appalachia.

