Video Captures Mail Carrier Running O...

Video Captures Mail Carrier Running Over Trash Bins

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A 12 second video of a postal worker is providing a lot of answers for some Lexington homeowners wondering why their trash cans are sometimes tipped over in the street. "I came in today and saw that my trash can was blown over and thought maybe it was the wind," She said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hughes and Coleman 7 min Susan 2
Zach Costin Ethan Hatfield Lovers? 15 min schzumer 9
Verbal Abuse On Topix And Elsewhere 33 min Red room 9
know before you go 34 min looker 1
Julia 1 hr Jessy 9
Funnell Jaye Sad Alcoholic At Her Age 1 hr WOW 3
Obamas wire tapping 1 hr Hmm 67
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC