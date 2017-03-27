Uptick In Convicted Felons With Guns ...

Uptick In Convicted Felons With Guns Concerns Sheriff's Dept

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky A recent uptick in guns being found with convicted felons is causing concern for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Sunday night, a deputy working an off-duty assignment at the Prince Hall Village Apartments recovered a gun that the sheriff's office said had been stolen.

