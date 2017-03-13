UK Opens NCAA Play Friday In Lexington
Also on Friday in Lexington, 5th seed Ohio State at 26-6 takes on 12th seed Western Kentucky who is 27-6. There are plenty of side bar stories for this doubleheader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|uk ppd
|2 min
|bill
|4
|I love to watch my wife with other men (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Whitefemale
|87
|Throw out your microwave!
|2 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|15
|The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T...
|7 min
|Impeachment is im...
|61
|Sodom and Gormorrah
|12 min
|ANTITHEIST
|17
|Trump will be gone
|13 min
|Impeachment is im...
|151
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|14 min
|SweLL GirL
|221
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC