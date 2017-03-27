UBS team in Lexington, Ky. leaves to ...

UBS team in Lexington, Ky. leaves to form RIA

Jeremy Wallace and Andrew Hart, financial planners at UBS in Lexington, Ky., have left the firm along with partner Jessica Bedell to form Wallace Hart Capital Management. The three managed more than $113 million in client assets at UBS.

