Trial for wife accused of shooting man after casserole fight
A woman accused of fatally shooting her husband after an argument about a burned casserole, and then taking a photo of the body and texting it to a friend has been ordered to stand trial on a homicide charge. A district judge in Allegheny County also Friday allowed prosecutors to add an evidence-tampering charge against 38-yeaer-old Teresa Drum in the Feb. 27 death of 42-year-old Dennis Drum Sr. A friend testified Friday at her preliminary hearing that the defendant told her on the phone that she had just killed her husband and then sent her a cellphone picture of the body.
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cats
|3 min
|big blue
|2
|cats out of tournament
|16 min
|Carly
|3
|press being put in place
|19 min
|vGg1EcJt8Hj197cO0
|12
|im so bored
|21 min
|Morris
|191
|strongest combiner transformers
|33 min
|Ghostly Hollow
|1
|soul connections
|1 hr
|vGg1EcJt8Hj197cO0
|47
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|all ah bs
|160,297
