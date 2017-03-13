Trial for wife accused of shooting ma...

Trial for wife accused of shooting man after casserole fight

Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

A woman accused of fatally shooting her husband after an argument about a burned casserole, and then taking a photo of the body and texting it to a friend has been ordered to stand trial on a homicide charge. A district judge in Allegheny County also Friday allowed prosecutors to add an evidence-tampering charge against 38-yeaer-old Teresa Drum in the Feb. 27 death of 42-year-old Dennis Drum Sr. A friend testified Friday at her preliminary hearing that the defendant told her on the phone that she had just killed her husband and then sent her a cellphone picture of the body.

