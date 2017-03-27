The campaign reaches African Americans in Kentucky, in a region the CDC rates as high risk for HIV.
POZ readers likely know that "it can take years for HIV to develop symptoms," but did you know that "8 of the 10 most vulnerable counties in the US for an HIV outbreak are in Kentucky" and that "African Americans are the racial/ethnic group most affected by HIV"? Residents of Lexington, Kentucky, are learning these and other HIV-related facts thanks to the testing and awareness campaign "#uncoverHIV." Central to the eye-catching campaign are photographs of shirtless African Americans holding posters in front of their faces; on the posters are HIV facts like those mentioned above.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|Pat Henry
|161,341
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|5 min
|Retribution
|15
|FBI, DOJ, Obama - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap o...
|25 min
|DAWG
|24
|Civil rights violation: topix biased censorship
|58 min
|Alt Right and proud
|1
|Where does it say in the BIBLE not to mix race? (May '09)
|1 hr
|LadyA Jackson
|346
|kats lost boohoo
|1 hr
|DAWG
|3
|told you
|2 hr
|thou shalt not
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC