Taveion Hollingsworth & Lindsey Duvall Win Mr. Basketball & Miss Basketball

23 hrs ago

The pride of Dunbar High, Taveion Hollingsworth, who is a great basketball player, and the tough Lindsey Duvall of Bullitt East are the Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners this season. The award goes to the best player in Kentucky.

