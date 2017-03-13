Taveion Hollingsworth & Lindsey Duvall Win Mr. Basketball & Miss Basketball
The pride of Dunbar High, Taveion Hollingsworth, who is a great basketball player, and the tough Lindsey Duvall of Bullitt East are the Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners this season. The award goes to the best player in Kentucky.
