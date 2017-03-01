Storm Threat Increasing Late Tonight

Storm Threat Increasing Late Tonight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

We're continuing to track strong and severe thunderstorms mainly west of I-65. At 1:30 potentially tornadic storms are west and north of Bowling Green and in southern Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Great Speech 5 min Doc Baily 67
Target has $15 BILLION dollar loss after Trans ... 10 min The Truth 1
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 12 min NEVER TRUMPER 72
Democrats are clueless idiots 20 min username 15
the wall 23 min username 63
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 33 min CriminalForever 159,696
learn your lessons! 55 min Stopwhining 7
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC