Spring Calories Count for Horses

Rapidly growing spring and summer pasture grasses are high in calories and sugar, which can contribute to weight gain in horses. Your horse came out of winter in good body condition; how can you keep that trend going as the grass greens? Ever had a horse that stays in good flesh or becomes just slightly lean during a harsh winter, but then promptly expands as soon as warm weather hits? Seemingly overnight, just as the pastures turn green, this horse appears as if it could foal at any moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.