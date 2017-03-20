Speedway SuperAmerica Announces Recycling Initiative
A pilot recycling program at three Lexington, Ky.-area Speedway convenience stores proved so successful the company has expanded the program to 13 other stores, Lexington Mayor Jim Newberry and Speedway SuperAmerica officials announced yesterday. "Many Lexington citizens believe in recycling and take advantage of opportunities to recycle whenever possible," Newberry said.
