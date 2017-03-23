Softball Moves Saturday To Doubleheader With Arkansas
After evaluating the weather conditions for Sunday in the Lexington area game officials have decided that the softball series with Kentucky and Arkansas will conclude on Saturday with a doubleheader, and there will be no game on Sunday.
