Softball Moves Saturday To Doublehead...

Softball Moves Saturday To Doubleheader With Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

After evaluating the weather conditions for Sunday in the Lexington area game officials have decided that the softball series with Kentucky and Arkansas will conclude on Saturday with a doubleheader, and there will be no game on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cedric janes 36 min Cedric aka cocaine 4
I still hate Leitner now Maye 1 hr Oh No 1
I still hate Leitner and now Maye 1 hr Oh No 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Puff ball McFly 161,069
Obamacare Is Here To Stay 2 hr Bob 37
Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version 2 hr winner 286
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr winner 8,640
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC