Sloan-Paraskos

Sloan-Paraskos

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Daily Record

Dr. and Mrs. David Sloan of Lexington, Kentucky and Mr. and Mrs. David Paraskos of Orrville announce the engagement of their children, Dr. Rebecca Sloan and Dr. Peter Paraskos of Copley. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prepare the gallows.............Crooked H is ab... 8 min Trump2020 3
********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************ 12 min UnPolitically Cor... 190
Winchester woman arrested for endangerment whil... 15 min Marcus 4
The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T... 15 min UnPolitically Cor... 80
They got it "Trump was Wiretapped" 22 min UnPolitically Cor... 7
im so bored 34 min The Real Yeti 218
Republicans Please Dont Starve The Elderly 36 min UnPolitically Cor... 40
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Fayette County was issued at March 22 at 9:47PM EDT

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC