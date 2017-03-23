Sloan-Paraskos
Dr. and Mrs. David Sloan of Lexington, Kentucky and Mr. and Mrs. David Paraskos of Orrville announce the engagement of their children, Dr. Rebecca Sloan and Dr. Peter Paraskos of Copley. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
