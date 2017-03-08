Sharn Wordley's Strange Stirrups Keep...

Sharn Wordley's Strange Stirrups Keep Him In The Saddle To Win At Live Oak

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Chronicle of the Horse

"I have really bad ankles, I've had surgery on my left ankle twice, and I couldn't find a stirrup that worked for me," Wordley said. "I sprained it really badly once and I think there was some sort of small break and I never rested it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle of the Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That is SNOWFLAKE UPC - this person has a screw... 26 min EIIa 12
Trump cleaning House 34 min Not so stupid 40
Pain Treatment Center (Sep '12) 37 min Brandi W 95
I am not going back 58 min Miguel 59
no you don't! 1 hr Ned 7
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Strel 159,997
Duhhh 2 hr Unpolitically Cor... 1
Obamas wire tapping 2 hr Unpolitically Cor... 188
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC