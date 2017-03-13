Proposal would build baseball stadium near Rupp Arena
A new downtown baseball stadium for the Lexington Legends is among the proposals submitted for a nearly 20-acre parking lot across from Rupp Arena. The stadium is part of a $200 million project that would also include a hotel, three parking garages and mixed-use developments with retail stores on the first floors and residential units on the upper floors, said Lexington developer Phil Holoubek.
