Possible DUI Crash Blocks Newtown Pike
LEXINGTON, Ky Police say that a crash on Newtown Pike at Citation Boulevard may have been a DUI. DOUGLAS, Wyo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Att : Dems/Snowflakes/Liberal Activists alike
|27 min
|Brain damaged
|13
|soul connections
|35 min
|amanda
|27
|im so bored
|51 min
|Morris
|180
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|53 min
|carter county res...
|160,254
|the mexicans
|59 min
|Truth
|32
|Don Lemon
|1 hr
|Kevin FitzMaurice
|3
|Robert "Rob" Harris
|1 hr
|Truce
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC