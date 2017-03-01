Political consultant sentenced to 5 y...

Political consultant sentenced to 5 years in Longmeyer case

A Louisville political consultant who pleaded guilty to bribery in connection with a case against former Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer has been sentenced to five years in prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Lexington said in a news release that 57-year-old Lawrence J. O'Bryan was sentenced Thursday and fined $100,000.

