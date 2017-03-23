POLICE: Winchester woman arrested after allegedly endangering life of 1-year-old
Kentucky police say they arrested a woman after they found her passed out in a home with a 1-year-old trapped underneath her. Police in Winchester, Kentucky, which is near Lexington, Kentucky, were called to her home after her 9-year-old ran for help.
