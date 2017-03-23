Police: Truck Shot At In Lexington

Police: Truck Shot At In Lexington

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky Police say that a truck was shot at three times on Woodford Drive in Lexington Thursday. MOUNT STERLING, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manafort/Bannon 4 min Zhdun 6
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min Pikeville Parent 160,734
men 13 min Deplorable 1
Pizza delivery tips 20 min EIIa 8
Topix Moderator or Chris Tolles 23 min EIIa 10
don't make sense 23 min ripped potbelly 1
"Not my President" - Yes, snowflakes, he is! 29 min thewayiseeit 108
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,151 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC