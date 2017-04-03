People Ready For Summit At Fritz Farm To Open
LEXINGTON, Ky People in the Nicholasville Road and Man o' War area of Lexington are preparing for the Summit at Fritz Farm to open. "My biggest worry is the traffic," said Terri Wells, who lives in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There are only 2 types: Legal and illegal
|4 min
|ewwwww
|11
|Remember this name: Susan Rice
|10 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|14
|Nuclear power plant
|16 min
|Applewood
|13
|Where is Barry?
|17 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|48
|Please No Liberal Christians
|31 min
|ANTITHEIST
|1
|Libs, can you explain one bad idea trump has?
|49 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|32
|Obamagate : It's real and it's coming. While B...
|53 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC