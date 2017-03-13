Patrick Adams

Patrick Adams

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The American Scholar

Patrick Adams grew up in Worthington , Minnesota, and moved to Lexington, Kentucky, two decades ago for his master of fine arts degree from the University of Kentucky. Today he teaches in the art departments at the University of Kentucky School of Art and Visual Studies and at Eastern Kentucky University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Scholar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Camelot East 5 min sick 2
Leah on back pages??! 5 min sick 2
i deserve this 16 min Just a guy 9
WLEX 18 News 18 min That is crybaby UPC 4
Trumps Budget Cuts 21 min That is the bum UPC 15
The Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass 27 min PILLBILLY 2
the mexicans 31 min Daniel Carver 39
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC