Our Little Snow Turns Into East Coast...

Our Little Snow Turns Into East Coast Nightmare

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

As our little burst of snow showers ends, the HUGE snow along the East Coast is just beginning as Washington and Philly are getting it, and it will continue spreading northeast tonight and tomorrow. A paralyzing blizzard is in store for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr winner 1,024
Katherine baker 1 hr yomomma 2
why does my anxiety want me to die 2 hr L1gYAyJjU3L6c74Jd... 18
Maria where are you 2 hr big daddy 9
Searching for Bobby Dwayne Wallace. Please help. (Oct '15) 2 hr help 4
Katherine baker 2 hr Boby brok 1
2004 video info? Tonight? (May '11) 2 hr Take my money ple... 82
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Fayette County was issued at March 14 at 11:43PM EDT

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC