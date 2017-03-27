ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference Announced
ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference , held May 21-24 in Lexington, Kentucky, is certain to inspire and motivate producers and agribusiness leaders, but more importantly, it will prepare them for the future. The three-day conference will bring together industry experts from across the globe to share insights and solutions to today's most pressing issues within agriculture.
