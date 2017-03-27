News 32 mins ago 10:56 p.m.Big Blue B...

News 32 mins ago 10:56 p.m.Big Blue Bruise: Fans heartbroken after Elite 8 loss against UNC

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LEXINGTON, Ky. Kentucky's loss against North Carolina in the Elite 8 was a sure heartbreaker for Big Blue Nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Words For Lying 2 min Deplorable 14
Everywhere I go in Lexington, I see illegals an... 5 min No Habla Espanol 1
Kentucky 2017 Final Four Merchandise on its way... 10 min Deplorable 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 min Pikeville Parent 161,115
So Happy "our Kats" Got Beat 39 min Deplorable 21
concerts 58 min Deplorable 2
Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version 1 hr SweLL GirL 294
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,092 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC