MSU Spring Career Fair set for March 7

Are you a Morehead State University student, alum or community member and looking for full-time work, a part-time position or an internship? Are you considering graduate school or would you like to get your name out to employers? The fair will be held in the Laughlin Health Building gym from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. Graduate programs and employers from a variety of fields will be in attendance, including both the private and public sectors.

