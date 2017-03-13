More Than 300 Confirmed Flu Cases in Lexington, And Climbing
Each school hopes to bring a championship home, but the health department hopes one thing will not be leaving with them more cases of the flu. With 309, and counting, confirmed cases of the flu reported so far in Lexington health officials are hoping that folks coming to town take precautions to help stop the spread.
