Millennials to take pilgrimage to Thomas Merton's Gethsemani Abbey

The Religion News Foundation is pleased to announce a collaboration with millennials Will Peterson and David Cable, as the two set out on a "Modern Millennial Pilgrimage" from Saturday, March 25, until Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The journey on foot, involving 75 miles of travel and reflection, will begin at the University of Kentucky Newman Center and culminate at the Gethsemani of Our Lady Abbey , made famous by former Trappist monk Thomas Merton , who died in 1968, and who serves as the inspiration for this pilgrimage.

