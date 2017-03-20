Millennials to take pilgrimage to Tho...

Millennials to take pilgrimage to Thomas Merton's Gethsemani Abbey

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Religion News Service

The Religion News Foundation is pleased to announce a collaboration with millennials Will Peterson and David Cable, as the two set out on a "Modern Millennial Pilgrimage" from Saturday, March 25, until Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The journey on foot, involving 75 miles of travel and reflection, will begin at the University of Kentucky Newman Center and culminate at the Gethsemani of Our Lady Abbey , made famous by former Trappist monk Thomas Merton , who died in 1968, and who serves as the inspiration for this pilgrimage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans Please Dont Starve The Elderly 8 min Mr wonderful 37
hook ups vs relationships 11 min H49f1BF6fkHr 12
Spring Cleaning Junked Vehicles 13 min Getabikeaphonenalife 2
the best child custody lawyer in central ky (May '11) 17 min Truth 26
breaking ground 35 min Mankind 10
im so bored 37 min The Real Yeti 214
Winchester woman arrested for endangerment whil... 43 min Marcus 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Fayette County was issued at March 22 at 9:47PM EDT

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC