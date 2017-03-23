Memorial Hall Mural Back On Display
LEXINGTON, Ky A controversial mural at Memorial Hall on UK's campus is back on display, but it now includes a plaque that addresses the history of the piece. The mural was painted in 1934, and the school says the sign explains the mural's historical context and the concerns that students voiced about the mural.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|Pikeville Parent
|160,915
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|1,053
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|278
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|8,638
|od
|4 hr
|Wondering
|2
|Married couple looking for a woman to have thre...
|4 hr
|hmm
|2
|what a night
|5 hr
|40 cent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC