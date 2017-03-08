Managing Equine Caudal Hoof Problems
Quarter cracks , heel cracks, bar cracks, collapsed heels, and underrun heels are all problems that can occur in the caudal area of the horse's hoof. While many farriers might focus on the front half of the horse's foot - specifically the toe - the caudal aspects also requires careful attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why are girls so confusing
|3 min
|Yep
|28
|Cutting my losses
|8 min
|amanda
|20
|Trump creates 198000 new jobs
|17 min
|Tecumbas
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|19 min
|Duh
|159,898
|FBI, DOJ, Obama - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap o...
|19 min
|Tecumbas
|2
|Eric Hamm
|49 min
|Thick one
|2
|Leslie Baley Tetterton (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Georgetownguy
|2
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|big daddy
|7,262
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC