Managing Equine Caudal Hoof Problems

Managing Equine Caudal Hoof Problems

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Horse

Quarter cracks , heel cracks, bar cracks, collapsed heels, and underrun heels are all problems that can occur in the caudal area of the horse's hoof. While many farriers might focus on the front half of the horse's foot - specifically the toe - the caudal aspects also requires careful attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why are girls so confusing 3 min Yep 28
Cutting my losses 8 min amanda 20
Trump creates 198000 new jobs 17 min Tecumbas 2
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 19 min Duh 159,898
FBI, DOJ, Obama - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap o... 19 min Tecumbas 2
Eric Hamm 49 min Thick one 2
Leslie Baley Tetterton (Jun '16) 1 hr Georgetownguy 2
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 15 hr big daddy 7,262
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC