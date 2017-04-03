Last abortion clinic in KY can stay open - for now
A judge granted an order on Friday allowing the EMW Surgical Center on West Market Street in Louisville to temporarily remain despite the state sending them notice of their license being revoked. According to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU, the EMW Women's Surgical Center the license would be revoked on April 3. Now a judge will determine if the reasons for the state revoking the clinic's license are constitutional or not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
