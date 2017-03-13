KY Firefighters Settle Overtime Lawsu...

KY Firefighters Settle Overtime Lawsuit for $17.7M

The payment stems from a 2005 lawsuit filed by Lexington firefighters alleging that the city owed them money for overtime worked. The details of the settlement are being worked out and must be approved, city and firefighter union officials said.

