KY Firefighters Settle Overtime Lawsuit for $17.7M
The payment stems from a 2005 lawsuit filed by Lexington firefighters alleging that the city owed them money for overtime worked. The details of the settlement are being worked out and must be approved, city and firefighter union officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|Out of Context
|160,088
|Does God bless people
|13 min
|Godforsaken
|49
|Trumpcare
|32 min
|Deplorable
|21
|Travel ban unconstitutional?
|36 min
|Deplorable
|23
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|41 min
|Swame
|7,267
|American Feminism Trashed (Nov '06)
|45 min
|Gary
|4
|Ken Towery / S&S tire (Dec '13)
|51 min
|Customer
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC