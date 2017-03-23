Kentucky woman sentenced in 2014 fatal accident
Media outlets report 29-year-old Kayla Foster of Lexington was sentenced Friday in Fayette County Circuit Court for second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
