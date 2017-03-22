Kentucky governor signs charter schoo...

Kentucky governor signs charter schools bill

Records show Bevin signed House bill 520 on Tuesday. The law allows local school boards and the mayors of Louisville and Lexington to authorize charter schools in their districts.

