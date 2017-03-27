Judge halts shutdown of last Kentucky...

Judge halts shutdown of last Kentucky abortion clinic

1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers issued a restraining order Friday that prevents Kentucky officials from revoking the license of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. The state has told the center it is out of compliance with state laws related to its agreements with a local hospital and ambulance service.

