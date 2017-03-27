Jail Computer System Malfunctions At ...

Jail Computer System Malfunctions At Fayette Co. Detention Center

LEXINGTON, Ky City officials say that the computer security system at the Fayette County Detention Center malfunctioned early Thursday morning. Since 2:30 a.m., corrections officers have had to open the doors at the facility manually.

