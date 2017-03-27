Howard to promote new book on Lexingt...

Howard to promote new book on Lexington TV

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HarnesRacing

Victoria M. Howard, horse owner and co-author of "Roosevelt Raceway Where It All Began," "Meadow Skipper, The Untold Story," and "Murray Brown, Book Full And Closed," will be appearing on a Lexington, Ky., television station on Wednesday, April 5, to discuss her latest boo. She will appear on ABC Channel 36's "Midday Kentucky" between 12-1 p.m. to discuss her book, "Kentucky Horse Park, Paradise Found," newly released and available via Amazon and the publisher Author House, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnesRacing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Your Lexington Topix Team Captains! 3 min Mr wonderful 55
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min Pikeville Parent 161,237
Open Carry in KY questions (Aug '12) 25 min Poker 94
Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version 36 min dazed and confused 312
Just so you know, your SJW is on the job today 47 min Laughing at CRYBA... 2
Married couple looking for a woman to have thre... 55 min Lex 45
poetry 1 hr amanda 21
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC