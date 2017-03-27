Howard to promote new book on Lexington TV

Victoria M. Howard, horse owner and co-author of "Roosevelt Raceway Where It All Began," "Meadow Skipper, The Untold Story," and "Murray Brown, Book Full And Closed," will be appearing on a Lexington, Ky., television station on Wednesday, April 5, to discuss her latest boo. She will appear on ABC Channel 36's "Midday Kentucky" between 12-1 p.m. to discuss her book, "Kentucky Horse Park, Paradise Found," newly released and available via Amazon and the publisher Author House, a division of Simon & Schuster.

