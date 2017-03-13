Hardin County Teen Killed In Crash

Hardin County Teen Killed In Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Troopers say around 3:45 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of KY 222 and Bacon Creek Road for a serious car accident. Troopers say 40-year-old Jessica Ireland was driving north with 35-year-old Tommy McDaniel and 41-year-old Anthony Schnyder in a pickup truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 min usa 160,230
Pan Handling In Front Of Sav's Chill 1 min EIIa 14
soul connections 5 min amanda 5
im so bored 8 min amanda 129
Threw Fox News 8 min Throw only so far 1
Trump's new budget reducing welfare benefits! 9 min Deplorable 8
Trumpys latest 27 min hosea 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,126 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC