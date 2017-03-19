GOP lawmakers wouldn't come to a town...

GOP lawmakers wouldn't come to a town hall - so voters brought literal empty suits

In the past two months, Republican lawmakers who've dared to brave town halls have been upbraided, booed and yelled at over policy decisions, cabinet votes or even just the fact that they share a party affiliation with a polarizing president. Some legislators are taking a simple lesson from the shouting: You can't get booed if you don't show up.

