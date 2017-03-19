GOP lawmakers wouldn't come to a town hall - so voters brought literal empty suits
In the past two months, Republican lawmakers who've dared to brave town halls have been upbraided, booed and yelled at over policy decisions, cabinet votes or even just the fact that they share a party affiliation with a polarizing president. Some legislators are taking a simple lesson from the shouting: You can't get booed if you don't show up.
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Stafford (Jul '13)
|13 min
|Cory Stafford
|8
|Clara Brooks on backpage
|36 min
|Tammy
|5
|Time will tell.....
|49 min
|Client
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|bire
|160,336
|Megan Simmons arrested again
|1 hr
|Jail Bird
|1
|********** Life is good in Trumpland! ************
|1 hr
|EIIa
|193
|Shira Law has already been voted on in some U.S...
|2 hr
|The Truth
|35
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Your pleasure
|7,270
