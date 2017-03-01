Flat Out Colt Most Profitable Fasig-Tipton Pinhook
From the first crop of Flat Out - the three-time grade 1 winner who stands at Spendthrift Farm near Lexington - the colt is a half brother to , a precocious grade 3 winner as a 2-year-old of 2016. Flat Out, who stands for $7,500 in 2017, had a first-year fee of $10,000 when the current 2-year-old crop was conceived.
