Flat Out Colt Most Profitable Fasig-T...

Flat Out Colt Most Profitable Fasig-Tipton Pinhook

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Blood Horse

From the first crop of Flat Out - the three-time grade 1 winner who stands at Spendthrift Farm near Lexington - the colt is a half brother to , a precocious grade 3 winner as a 2-year-old of 2016. Flat Out, who stands for $7,500 in 2017, had a first-year fee of $10,000 when the current 2-year-old crop was conceived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Verbal Abuse On Topix And Elsewhere 6 min The devil wears p... 7
Obamas wire tapping 11 min Hmm 67
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 16 min Deja Vu 980
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 22 min Gump 8,592
Zach Costin Ethan Hatfield Lovers? 24 min a previous friend 8
award shows fake 40 min porky 1
Hey Kentucky program WLEX 44 min uncle frank jr 21
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC