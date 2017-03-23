Eric C. Conn arrives at the Federal C...

Eric C. Conn arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Leixington

Attorney Eric C. Conn has pleaded guilty to charges related to a medical fraud case dealing with social security clients. Conn was at the center of an 18-count indictment alleging an intricate scheme to fraudulently obtain disability and health care benefits.

