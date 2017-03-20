Equine Charities Unite to Put Welfare Policy Into Practice
The coalition aims to advise, motivate, and support the implementation of the first-ever global welfare standards for working horses, donkeys, and mules. Leading international equine welfare charities Brooke, The Donkey Sanctuary, SPANA , and World Horse Welfare have announced their first formal coalition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radio Shack
|12 min
|Disappointed cust...
|1
|Trump's War by Michael Savage
|15 min
|Costco here I come
|5
|Katherine baker
|29 min
|Hmmm
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|34 min
|Strel
|160,328
|Meals On Wheels
|38 min
|Deplorable
|2
|Clara Brooks on backpage
|42 min
|Client
|1
|Shira Law has already been voted on in some U.S...
|1 hr
|The Truth
|28
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC