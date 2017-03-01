ENTREVESTOR: Halifax firm SkySquirrel...

ENTREVESTOR: Halifax firm SkySquirrel accepted into Dublin accelerator

SkySquirrel, the Halifax-area company dedicated to producing agricultural data for the wine industry, has been accepted into the Alltech accelerator for agricultural technology companies in Dublin. The 15-week program includes a bit of funding plus mentorship sessions at the Dogpatch Labs, a major co-working space for startups in the Irish capital.

