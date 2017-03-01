ENTREVESTOR: Halifax firm SkySquirrel accepted into Dublin accelerator
SkySquirrel, the Halifax-area company dedicated to producing agricultural data for the wine industry, has been accepted into the Alltech accelerator for agricultural technology companies in Dublin. The 15-week program includes a bit of funding plus mentorship sessions at the Dogpatch Labs, a major co-working space for startups in the Irish capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Russians: There IS NO evidence, nothing. T...
|4 min
|putinspuppettrump
|24
|Hope Center
|6 min
|LOLOL
|3
|Oprah 2020
|7 min
|putinspuppettrump
|12
|Petitions, recounts, Impeachment, Russians. Ano...
|8 min
|putinspuppettrump
|21
|Dickies BBQ
|9 min
|Ummmm
|3
|Cowboys day shift (Feb '12)
|12 min
|So I hear
|43
|Danica paradise city
|49 min
|The facts jack
|3
|im so bored
|3 hr
|amanda
|84
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC