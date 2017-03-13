Dr. Joseph L. Owens to speak at CU Heritage Day
Dr. Joseph L. Owens to speak at CU Heritage Day By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Dr. Joseph L. Owens, former chair of the Campbellsville University Board of Trustees, will be the guest speaker for the university's annual Heritage Day observance at chapel Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of the rat 28 baron ave
|6 min
|Reese
|1
|The Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass
|29 min
|Brandi W
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|all ah bs
|160,306
|marijuana?? (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Deplorable
|8
|cats out of tournament
|1 hr
|RickPitino
|6
|press being put in place
|2 hr
|Deplorable
|18
|Best HVAC company that wont rip you off (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Mark
|70
|im so bored
|2 hr
|jimmy
|209
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC