Dr. Joseph L. Owens to speak at CU He...

Dr. Joseph L. Owens to speak at CU Heritage Day

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Dr. Joseph L. Owens to speak at CU Heritage Day By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Dr. Joseph L. Owens, former chair of the Campbellsville University Board of Trustees, will be the guest speaker for the university's annual Heritage Day observance at chapel Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of the rat 28 baron ave 6 min Reese 1
The Pain Treatment Center of the Bluegrass 29 min Brandi W 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr all ah bs 160,306
marijuana?? (Jan '15) 1 hr Deplorable 8
cats out of tournament 1 hr RickPitino 6
press being put in place 2 hr Deplorable 18
Best HVAC company that wont rip you off (Feb '10) 2 hr Mark 70
im so bored 2 hr jimmy 209
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,673,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC