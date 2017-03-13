CU to host Lexington organist in recital 21 March 2017
CU to host Lexington organist in recital 21 March 2017 By Kyrsten Hill , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Campbellsville University will be hosting Jane Johnson of Lexington, a church organist for nearly 40 years who has served as organist at Crestwood Christian Church in Lexington since 2000, will perform at Campbellsville University's Noon Organ Recital at 12:20pmET Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
