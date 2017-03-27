Crime Stoppers: Thief Steals From Lau...

Crime Stoppers: Thief Steals From Laundromats

LEXINGTON, Ky For the seventh time in the last few weeks, detectives are trying to solve a string of laundromat burglaries. Detective Mark Thomas with the Lexington Police Department said that the burglary at Big Blue Laundromat is connected to others that are being pulled off by what he calls 'pros'.

